IMF and Ukraine agreed to revise the credit program
2021-10-18T18: 50
2021-10-18T18: 50
2021-10-18T19: 10
WASHINGTON, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it has reached an agreement with Kiev to revise its credit program, under which it expects to receive $ 700 million. SBA. This paves the way for consideration of the first revision of the SBA and the request for an extension of the program by the IMF’s executive board, “the IMF said in a written statement. The organization added that the completion of this procedure will pay Ukraine about $ 700 million. , which the IMF Board of Governors approved last summer, provides for the allocation of $ 5 billion. Kiev has already received the first tranche of 2.1 billion, and the rest was supposed to be transferred in four installments, approximately $ 700 million.
