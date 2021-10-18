Immunity to coronavirus can last a lifetime – Rambler / news

Immunity to coronavirus after suffering a disease can persist for life, according to scientists from the laboratory of molecular biology at Rockefeller University in New York and the University of Washington in St. Louis.

As Live24 reports with reference to the journal Nature, earlier experts found out that a few months after the illness, the number of antibodies to COVID-19 begins to fall rapidly, and after a year and a half to two years they are almost gone. However, recent studies by scientists from two American universities prove that immunity to coronavirus lasts much longer than previously thought.

Scientists analyzed the data of 77 people who had recovered from COVID-19, mostly in a mild form. The first four months after recovery, the level of antibodies in their blood fell, and then reached a plateau. Even after 11 months, most of those who had recovered had a minimal amount of protective particles.

In addition, the patients retained T cells that are able to remember the pathogen and produce antibodies, maintaining immunity to the coronavirus. T cells in the bone marrow remain dormant until the body re-encounters the virus. Then they are activated and produce antibodies.

Scientists note that this pattern is typical for those who have had mild and even asymptomatic illness. In severe cases of COVID-19, the body’s reaction can be hypertrophied. A cytokine storm arises, interfering with the formation of long-term protection.