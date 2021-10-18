In Belarus, the provision of routine medical care was suspended due to COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

Medical examinations, screening procedures, physiotherapy and dental care are being canceled. Authorities announce “serious wave of COVID-19”

Photo: Victor Drachev / TASS



The Belarusian authorities decided to suspend the provision of planned non-urgent medical care due to the increase in cases of coronavirus infections in the country, the Ministry of Health of the republic said in a statement.

“We are talking about conducting medical examination, screening measures, providing rehabilitation assistance, performing physiotherapeutic procedures, treatment in day care units, providing planned dental care,” the document says.

The reason for this decision is the need to “improve the provision of medical care to patients with COVID-19 infection.”

Mask regime and social distance will be introduced in Belarus



Last week, the Ministry of Health allowed students with signs of SARS not to attend classes for up to five days without a certificate. This procedure was introduced for the period of increasing morbidity for schools, vocational schools, as well as institutions of special and higher education.