In Latvia announced a lockdown due to COVID-19

A lockdown has been announced in Latvia from October 21 to November 15, Health Minister Daniel Pavluts said. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

RIGA, October 18 – RIA Novosti. A lockdown was announced in Latvia from October 21 to November 15, Health Minister Daniel Pavluts said. According to the decision of the Council for Crisis Management of the republic, from 20:00 (the time coincides with Moscow) to 5:00 a curfew will be in effect in the country. At this time, all residents of Latvia – regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not – will be banned from leaving their homes. Only shops and institutions providing essential goods and services will continue to work. All public events are prohibited. Schools – with the exception of grades 1-3 – are transferred to a remote mode of study. As Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a press conference, the decision on the lockdown was made due to low vaccination rates. On Monday, Latvia topped the world top countries with the highest incidence of COVID-19. Over the past week, the number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by 49%, the cumulative rate of incidence per 100 thousand population reached 1266.4 – double the high of the second wave. On Tuesday, the decision of the Crisis Management Council is due to be approved at a government meeting.

