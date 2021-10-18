In Latvia announced a lockdown due to COVID-19

https://ria.ru/20211018/lokdaun-1755115324.html
RIGA, October 18 – RIA Novosti. A lockdown was announced in Latvia from October 21 to November 15, Health Minister Daniel Pavluts said. According to the decision of the Council for Crisis Management of the republic, from 20:00 (the time coincides with Moscow) to 5:00 a curfew will be in effect in the country. At this time, all residents of Latvia – regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not – will be banned from leaving their homes. Only shops and institutions providing essential goods and services will continue to work. All public events are prohibited. Schools – with the exception of grades 1-3 – are transferred to a remote mode of study. As Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a press conference, the decision on the lockdown was made due to low vaccination rates. On Monday, Latvia topped the world top countries with the highest incidence of COVID-19. Over the past week, the number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by 49%, the cumulative rate of incidence per 100 thousand population reached 1266.4 – double the high of the second wave. On Tuesday, the decision of the Crisis Management Council is due to be approved at a government meeting.
According to the decision of the Council for Crisis Management of the Republic, from 20:00 (the time coincides with Moscow) to 5:00 in the country there will be a curfew. At this time, all residents of Latvia – regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not – will be prohibited from leaving their homes.
Only shops and institutions that provide essential goods and services will continue to operate. All public events are prohibited.
Schools – with the exception of grades 1-3 – are being transferred to a remote learning mode.
As the Prime Minister of the country Krisjanis Karins said at a press conference, the decision on the lockdown was made due to the low rates of vaccination.
“It may seem incomprehensible to many why we have this, but in Denmark and Ireland it is different. The reason is that the vaccination process did not go well,” he explained.
On Monday, Latvia topped the world’s top countries with the highest incidence of COVID-19. Over the past week, the number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by 49%, the cumulative incidence rate per 100 thousand population reached 1266.4 – this is twice the maximum of the second wave.
On Tuesday, the decision of the Crisis Management Council should be approved at a government meeting.
