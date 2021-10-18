In Moscow, revealed the maximum number of cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of July :: City :: RBC

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS



Over the past day, 6823 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Moscow. Previously, more than 6.8 thousand cases were detected on July 4 – then 7,624 people were infected per day. This was announced by the Telegram channel of the Moscow headquarters.

At the same time, 69 Muscovites died, 3237 people recovered. 1267 infected were hospitalized, of which 639 are on mechanical ventilation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 1.72 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Moscow, 30.2 thousand have died, and 1.53 million have recovered.

According to the headquarters on October 15, almost 5.2 million residents of Moscow were vaccinated with the first component, another 4.78 million were fully vaccinated. The herd immunity rate in the capital has reached 61%.

30 new points of free testing for COVID opened in Moscow



In total, a record 34,325 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia per day. The record for the number of cases and deaths in Russia has been updated for the fifth day in a row. In addition, the number of cases of coronavirus in Russia for the entire time of the pandemic reached 8,027,012 people.

Earlier that day, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said that against the background of an increase in the incidence in the capital, 30 new points of free testing for COVID-19 were opened. They started working in 13 MFCs, ten shopping centers and seven transport interchange hubs (TPUs).

On October 14, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the autumn rise in the incidence of coronavirus in the city had become difficult. “We see that the current autumn wave is quite so difficult and with high dynamics. [заболеваемости]… Over the past weeks, we have seen an increase of 20-30%, ”he pointed out.