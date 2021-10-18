https://ria.ru/20211018/posobie-1754962436.html
In Russia, the maximum amount of childcare benefits will grow
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The maximum amount of the childcare allowance will grow in Russia to 31,282 rubles from February 2022, follows from the conclusion of the Accounts Chamber “On the budget of the Social Insurance Fund of the Russian Federation for 2022 and for the planning period 2023-2024.” 29.6 thousand rubles. According to the document, 169.5 billion rubles will be allocated from the budget to expand the benefit by more than 1.5 thousand rubles. It is also reported that from February 1, 2022, the lump sum for the birth of a child will be indexed by 5.8 percent. … Thus, it will amount to 19,981 rubles.
Now the maximum allowance is 29.6 thousand rubles.
According to the document, 169.5 billion rubles will be allocated from the budget to expand the allowance by more than 1.5 thousand rubles.
It is also reported that from February 1, 2022, the lump sum for the birth of a child will be indexed by 5.8 percent. Thus, it will amount to 19,981 rubles.
