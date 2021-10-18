In Russia, the maximum amount of childcare benefits will grow

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
50

https://ria.ru/20211018/posobie-1754962436.html

In Russia, the maximum amount of childcare benefits will grow

In Russia, the maximum amount of childcare benefits will grow – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

In Russia, the maximum amount of childcare benefits will grow

The maximum amount of childcare benefits will increase in Russia to 31,282 rubles from February 2022, follows from the conclusion of the Accounts Chamber “On the budget of the Fund … RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

2021-10-18T03: 28

2021-10-18T03: 28

2021-10-18T03: 30

society

Moscow

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/10/1741546714_0:132:3174:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_ce6781b30ed597231da976c1d91ffcb7.jpg

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The maximum amount of the childcare allowance will grow in Russia to 31,282 rubles from February 2022, follows from the conclusion of the Accounts Chamber “On the budget of the Social Insurance Fund of the Russian Federation for 2022 and for the planning period 2023-2024.” 29.6 thousand rubles. According to the document, 169.5 billion rubles will be allocated from the budget to expand the benefit by more than 1.5 thousand rubles. It is also reported that from February 1, 2022, the lump sum for the birth of a child will be indexed by 5.8 percent. … Thus, it will amount to 19,981 rubles.

https://ria.ru/20211018/vyplaty-1754833060.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/10/1741546714_222-0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d80dd2ad26a4d60154f6361f9b3d925.jpg

society, moscow, russia

03:28 18.10.2021 (updated: 03:30 10-18-2021)

In Russia, the maximum amount of childcare benefits will grow

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The maximum amount of childcare benefits will increase in Russia to 31,282 rubles from February 2022, follows from the conclusion of the Accounts Chamber “On the budget of the Social Insurance Fund of the Russian Federation for 2022 and for the planning period 2023-2024.”

Now the maximum allowance is 29.6 thousand rubles.

According to the document, 169.5 billion rubles will be allocated from the budget to expand the allowance by more than 1.5 thousand rubles.

It is also reported that from February 1, 2022, the lump sum for the birth of a child will be indexed by 5.8 percent. Thus, it will amount to 19,981 rubles.

Russian rubles - RIA Novosti, 1920, 18.10.2021

02:15

Citizens named the limit of payments for sick leave with children from January 1

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here