In Scandinavia, airlines will no longer require masks

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images



The airline Norwegian has not required passengers to wear masks on flights between Norway, Sweden and Denmark since October 18, the carrier said on Instagram.

“Until further notice, Norwegian maintains a requirement to wear masks on board flights to other European destinations,” the company said, noting that passengers on Scandinavian flights can still wear masks if desired.

Since October 18, wearing masks has become optional on the flights of the Norwegian airline Widerøe. “We are canceling the requirements for the use of masks on flights within the country and between countries in Scandinavia. This applies to both Widerøe passengers and the crew, ”the airline said on Facebook. Widerøe indicated that masks will still have to be worn on routes outside the Scandinavian region.

Moscow reminded of fines for incorrectly worn masks in the subway



Norwegian air carrier announced the abolition of mandatory wearing of masks on routes in the Scandinavian region Flyr on Twitter and the leading Scandinavian airline SAS. As the head of the SAS press service Freya Annamats explained, this decision was made after Norway, Sweden and Denmark lifted most of the coronavirus restrictions.