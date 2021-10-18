https://ria.ru/20211018/zeman-1755101965.html

In the Czech Republic, they said that Zeman could not fulfill his duties

In the Czech Republic, they said that Zeman could not fulfill his duties – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

In the Czech Republic, they said that Zeman could not fulfill his duties

The head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrchil, said that the president of the country, Milos Zeman, cannot fulfill his duties, the local radio station Radio Prague reports … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Czech Senate Milos Vystrchil said that the president of the country, Milos Zeman, cannot fulfill his duties, the local radio station Radio Prague International reports. “The chances of his early recovery are extremely uncertain,” his words are quoted on the media website. As Vystrchil noted, on Tuesday the Senate will discuss the possibility of applying the 66th article of the Constitution and transferring Zeman’s powers to other officials. According to Radio Prague International, they can be divided between the Prime Minister and the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament. Hospitalization Zeman Zeman was hospitalized on the morning of October 10, immediately after meeting with Prime Minister Andrei Babis. The media claimed that he was unconscious upon arrival at the clinic. However, the head of the presidential office, Vratislav Minarzh, later told reporters that he was just asleep. The next day, the hospital’s press service reported that Zeman was “in a stabilized state.” The physician did not name the diagnosis without the consent of the Czech president. At the same time, the media wrote that Zeman had hepatic encephalopathy. Last Thursday, Parliament Speaker Radek Vondrachek said that the head of state “is in a good mood and tells jokes.” In mid-September, Zeman was also hospitalized in the CVH, where he stayed for eight days. At the same time, his press service did not disclose this information for a long time. Then, on the website of Prague Castle (the presidential residence), a message appeared that doctors performed a computed tomography, an ultrasound scan, took blood for analysis – the examination did not reveal any diseases or health problems. The 77-year-old president is closely watched by the media as he will play a key role in the process of inter-party negotiations and the formation of a new government following the parliamentary elections held on October 8-9.

Czech

2021

news

ru-RU

