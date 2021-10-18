In the Perm Territory, a teenager opened fire at a school :: Society :: RBC

Later, the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the information about the incident. According to the ministry, the sixth grader shot twice – at the wall and ceiling, no one was injured. The teenager was detained, the police find out why he opened fire and where he got the weapon.

During the shooting, the student shouted the phrase “God has possessed me!” According to him, the schoolboy was reassured by the director, who left the office and persuaded the boy to come to her room. After the arrest, the student confessed that he had come to school with a weapon in order to “deal with one particular girl who greatly offended him,” writes Baza.

Sources of the Telegram channel also noted that the shooting took place in the early morning, even before the start of lessons, when there were few children at school. According to their information, a sixth grader stole the Saiga from his father.

In May, the shooting took place in the Kazan gymnasium. It was arranged by a former student, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev. Seven schoolchildren and two adults were killed.

Galyaviev had a license to own a weapon, a legally purchased gun and ammunition. During interrogation, he said that he hates everyone, “realized himself as a god” and in him “a monster began to awaken.” After the incident, the authorities began work on tightening arms trafficking.

