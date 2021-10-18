https://ria.ru/20211018/vaktsinatsiya-1754994176.html

In the suburbs, thousands of people have entered data on fake vaccination on "Gosuslugi"

In the Moscow region, thousands of people have entered data on fake vaccination on “Gosuslugi” – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

In the suburbs, thousands of people have entered data on fake vaccination on “Gosuslugi”

Roszdravnadzor, together with law enforcement officers, identified fraudsters who sold fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the Moscow region and entered data about RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18

2021-10-18T11: 18

2021-10-18T11: 18

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Roszdravnadzor, together with law enforcement agencies, identified fraudsters who sold fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the Moscow region and submitted data of about a thousand people to the State Services, a case was opened, according to the Roszdravnadzor website. and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region and the Investigation Department for the city of Elektrostal of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region, an organized criminal group was identified, which for a monetary reward entered fictitious information about the vaccination of citizens in the Unified Portal of Public Services, “the message says. the criminal group consisted of two health workers who entered information about the fake vaccination of citizens in the state registration system, and six intermediaries who found on the Internet who wanted to receive a certificate without vaccination. It is added that at least a thousand citizens have used the services. infrastructure of the Russian Federation) and part 1 of article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (forgery, production or circulation of forged documents), “the message says. The participants in the scam were detained. The circle of persons who received fake certificates is being established. “It was also established that officials from several other medical institutions of the Moscow region were involved in the activities of the criminal group. Currently, Roszdravnadzor and law enforcement agencies are actively working to identify them,” the message adds.

Moscow region (Moscow region)

2021

