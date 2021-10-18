In the Tula region, QR codes will be introduced and the work of public catering will be limited :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Global Look Press



In the Tula region, due to the spread of coronavirus, they will restrict the work of catering establishments and introduce QR codes; the measures will take effect on October 22. The corresponding decree was signed by the governor Alexey Dyumin, according to the website of the regional government.

According to the adopted restrictions, cafes and restaurants will not be able to serve visitors from midnight to seven in the morning, with an exception made for work in the delivery or takeaway format. Moreover, catering establishments will be prohibited from serving companies of more than ten people.

At the same time, you will need a QR code on vaccination or COVID postponed in the last six months to visit cinemas, museums, bowling alleys and sports events, it will also be asked in social institutions for receiving stationary and semi-stationary services. Children and adolescents under the age of 18 will not be able to visit shopping centers without a parental escort.

Due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 and ARVI, 155 classes in 74 schools in the region and 25 groups in nine secondary education institutions have switched to a remote format, the head of the regional Ministry of Education Alevtina Sheveleva said at a meeting of the headquarters. According to her, two schools in the region have completely switched to a distance learning format. Sheveleva called it inappropriate to tighten restrictions in schools, since school holidays will begin from October 25, which will last two weeks, until November 7, and the share of vaccinated teachers is 90%.