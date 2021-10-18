https://ria.ru/20211018/koronavirus-1755019625.html
Infectionist reported cases of hospitalization of children with COVID-19 in intensive care
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. There were cases of hospitalization of children in intensive care after infection with coronavirus, said Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, infectious disease doctor Nikolai Malyshev. “Rare, still, thank God, rare, but already lethal & lt; … & gt; are,” he said Answering the question about what contraindications may be for the immunization of children, the specialist noted that it would be possible to talk about this only after receiving the conclusion of the Ministry of Health. Gamaleya received a package of documents for registration of a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in adolescents “Gam-COVID-Vac-M”. Vaccination in case of registration of the drug will be voluntary, it will be done with the consent of the parents or legal representatives, the assistant to the head of the department Alexei Kuznetsov told RIA Novosti.
