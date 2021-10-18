Infectionists reported deaths of COVID-19 among children :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Roman Sokolov / TASS



The proportion of children who carry COVID-19 in a severe form has not increased since the beginning of the pandemic and amounted to about 1%, and mainly those who have concomitant diseases die from infection. This was stated to RBC by an infectious disease specialist, pediatrician, professor of the Department of Pediatrics at the Moscow Regional Research Clinical Institute named after V.I. M.F. Vladimirsky Elena Meskina.

“Basically, children die from concomitant pathologies (hypertension, severe malformations), and the coronavirus works as a trigger. Children with kidney diseases are also very hard to tolerate coronavirus, it is very difficult to treat them, ”the specialist said.

According to her, in the Moscow region there have been no deaths among such children yet. “But theoretically, every child can get seriously ill, so we must always be careful,” she concluded.

Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, infectious disease doctor Nikolai Malyshev said in an interview with RIA Novosti that there are rare cases of transfer to intensive care among children with a severe course of coronavirus. “Rare, still, thank God, rare, but already lethal [случаи] <...> is, ”he said.

RBC turned to the press service of the headquarters for a comment.