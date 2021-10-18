IPhone assembler showed three electric vehicles – Wylsacom

The Taiwanese company Hon Hai Precision Industry, known in the world as Foxconn, announced plans to enter the electric vehicle market in 2020. Next – partnership with Fiat Chrysler, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Fisker startup.

It is not worth the effort and expense to announce the conclusion of a partnership, like the launch of production. But it looks like Foxconn isn’t deviating from its schedule as three prototypes were shown today: a sedan, an SUV and a bus. All three will be on the assembly line in the next couple of years. They were produced by Foxtron, a joint venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor.

The exterior of the sedan (on the cover), dubbed the Model E, was developed by the Italian design studio Pininfarina. It will be marketed outside of Taiwan under an unnamed brand. Probably, we are talking about either one of the Fiat Chrysler brands or Geely.

The Model C SUV will be sold under one of the Taiwanese Yulon brands. So far, the concern has only the Taiwanese brand Luxgen, but also a partnership with the Chinese Dongfeng.

Both electric vehicles will be released in the coming years. But the bus with the Foxtron badge (a subsidiary of Foxconn) will run in several cities in southern Taiwan next year. The main partner will be the local carrier.

The cost of all vehicles is unknown. But Foxconn is trying to enter a very competitive environment. At least according to the company’s conservative estimates, the electric car business will generate more than $ 35 billion in five years’ time. Sounds very ambitious.