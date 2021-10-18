https://ria.ru/20211018/zakupka-1755092549.html

Iranian General Staff announced negotiations with Moscow on the purchase of fighters

The head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, announced on Monday about negotiations with Moscow on the purchase of Russian fighters and helicopters.

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said on Monday about negotiations with Moscow on the purchase of Russian fighters and helicopters. On the eve of Bagheri arrived in Moscow, it was reported that he intends to discuss with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu the latest events in Afghanistan, as well as the signing of an agreement on the purchase “We are currently negotiating (with Moscow) on the implementation of agreements on the purchase of Russian fighters and helicopters,” the Fars news agency quoted Bagheri as saying. strategic ally for Iran. The parties conduct extensive trade, economic, military and political cooperation. Russia has been building the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr for several years. Recently, due to the spread of COVID-19, the Russian Federation has been sending batches of Sputnik V vaccines to the country. Tehran and Moscow maintain close military cooperation and participate in joint military exercises. In the second half of September, the SCO member states, which include the Russian Federation, approved several years later Iran’s application to join the organization, which, according to many experts, will increase Iran’s regional positions, as well as expand cooperation with the SCO countries, including with Russia.

