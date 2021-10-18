https://ria.ru/20211018/irlandiya-1755000786.html

Ireland announced the difficulties of refusing to lease Belavia aircraft

LONDON, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Covene said that legal difficulties may arise with the early termination of the existing contracts for the lease of Belavia aircraft as part of the introduction of new sanctions against Belarus. which presuppose the refusal from future or further contacts on the leasing of Belavia aircraft, from existing contracts where there are legal obligations. This is a difficult issue from a legal point of view. While Ireland wants to increase pressure and sanctions on the Belarusian regime, we also must make sure that these sanctions are practical and enforceable, “Coveni told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers Council. He added that Ireland is cautious about the possible consequences.

