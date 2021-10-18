It is now possible to pay for connection to power grids using a QR code | NHS

The Joint Stock Company Regional Electric Networks continues to develop remote methods of interaction with customers and is constantly introducing modern online services for the convenience of users.

Since October 2021, in the personal account on the RES JSC website for individuals with a load of power receivers up to 15 kW inclusive, in addition to the standard bank card payment service for technological connection to power grids, an additional opportunity to pay by QR code has been implemented.

To do this, the bank’s mobile application must already be installed on the client’s smartphone. Such applications, as a rule, are downloaded by users immediately upon receipt of a bank card.

The entire payment process using the applicant’s personal QR code takes just two clicks. If a client has entered his personal account directly from a mobile device (phone or tablet), he just needs to click on the QR code located next to the active “Pay” link. After that, he will be asked to open the bank’s mobile application installed in the smartphone and confirm the payment.

And in the case of using a personal computer or laptop, the user only needs to point the smartphone camera at the screen with the payment page in the personal account, read the QR code and confirm the transaction in the bank application.

Using a QR code for payment has many benefits for the applicant. First of all, there is no need to manually enter the card details, which means that you do not need to have it with you when making a payment. In addition, the speed of transactions and their security are significantly increased, since this type of payment has a high degree of protection.

Currently, several transactions have already been successfully completed using a personal QR code. The specialists in work with clients of JSC RES expect an increase in the number of such payments, since, in general, they record an increase in the popularity of online services.