“It too”. Freimuth criticized the image of Prince Harry during an interview with Winfrey

On March 10, Ukrainian presenter and etiquette coach Olga Freimut on Instagram Stories criticized the image of the US-based British Prince Harry, which he showed during an interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey on March 7 on CBS.

According to Freimut, Prince Harry should not have shown part of his bare leg in the frame and unbuttoned three buttons on his shirt at once. The presenter published her arguments against the background of a picture of Prince Harry, in which he was captured during a conversation with Winfrey.

“The prince is rebelling. There are several violations of etiquette in the photo. Shirt: three buttons unbuttoned is too much. Two maximum. Socks: it is indecent to show a naked body,” said the presenter.

Screenshot: freimutolia / Instagram

Freimut hosted the show “Rise”, “Inspector” on “Novy Kanal”, “Voice of the Country”, “Inspector Freimut” on “1 + 1”, “Romance with Olga” on “Inter”. She took part in the show “Dancing with the Stars” on “1 + 1”. In March 2020, Freimut received her Debrett’s Academy of Etiquette Diploma. On her Instagram page, the presenter positions herself as an etiquette coach.

Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan was broadcast on the American channel CBS on March 7. In a conversation with a journalist, the couple told what made them give up royal dutieswhen in fact They merried and as representatives of the royal palace feared that their firstborn would be born with “too dark” skin colorsince the mother of the Duchess of Sussex is African American.

On March 9, Buckingham Palace reacted to the statement of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, stating that “The whole family is saddened to learn to the fullest how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”