Italian police found 235 frozen sleepyheads meant for mafiosi lunch

In Italy, during a special operation on a cannabis farm, police found a cache of 235 frozen sleepyheads, reports Corriere della sera…

In addition to 700 cannabis plants, police found animal cages and freezers filled with dormouse carcasses.

Three people were detained on suspicion of capturing and killing protected species.

Animal meat is considered a delicacy by the mafia, baked dormouse is served to gangsters of the Ndrangheta clan in Calabria, according to the newspaper.

Poachers catch animals in the forests of Aspromonte National Park and sell them to restaurants. This dish is also served in Croatia and Slovenia.

The Ndrangheta is a large Italian organized crime group originating from Calabria, Italy’s poorest province.

Previously became knownthat Italian police, together with Interpol, detained a member of the Ndrangheta crime family from videos he filmed on YouTube.