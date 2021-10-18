J. Lo showed her mom at a charity concert

The singer and her mother performed at a charity concert.

Jennifer Lopez took part in the recording of Global Citizen Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in support of expanding access to the Covid-19 vaccine around the world.

The event took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. All those present were vaccinated. The concert will be televised on May 5.

The pop diva performed several of her songs. A big surprise for the audience was the appearance on the stage of Jen’s mother – 75-year-old Guadeloupe Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez with her mother / Associated Press

Guadeloupe sang along with Jennifer’s song Sweet Caroline, which she sang to her daughter when she was a child.

Jennifer Lopez with her mother / Associated Press

In addition, Lopez noted that she was unable to celebrate Christmas with her mom due to the coronavirus pandemic. And only now, when my mother was vaccinated, can they see each other.

Rodriguez looks gorgeous and young for his age. She wore a black blouse with white polka dots, black high-waisted trousers and black ballet flats. Beautiful styling and makeup with an accent on the eyes completed the stylish outfit of Guadeloupe.

Jennifer Lopez with her mother / Associated Press

J. Lo shone on stage in a luxurious silver jumpsuit with fringes, embroidered with rhinestones, sequins and feathers.

By the way, Jen appeared on the carpet of the event in a jumpsuit from Elie Saab, which consisted of a transparent top embroidered with sequins and beads, and white flared trousers with sequin stripes. At the waist she wore a white belt with a white buckle. But the main accent in her outfit was a revealing deep neckline, which perfectly emphasized Jen’s sexy breasts.

Jennifer Lopez / Getty Images

