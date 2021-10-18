Jacobi Asset Management received permission to launch Bitcoin ETF – Ministry of Finance

Jacobi Asset Management has received approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission to launch a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). Forklog writes about this.

The custodian of digital assets was Fidelity Digital Assets.

What is known

Jacobi intends to list the ETF on the pan-European stock exchange Cboe Europe following the approval of the listing by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

“This is an exciting moment for Europe as regulatory approval comes ahead of the expected decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),” said Jacobi CEO Jamie Khurshid.

The firm named its product “Tier 1 ETFs,” referring to the partner tier.

“The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will fully drive digital assets into the core investment infrastructure with the support of the leading firms we work with. It will provide investors with the opportunity to directly participate in physically settled bitcoin, ”said company chairman Roy McGregor.

Pending regulatory approval of the listing, ETF investments will be made through the Guernsey-based fund management firm Sigma Asset Management. The ETF will be consulted by Midshore Consulting.

The minimum investment amount is $ 100,000. The fund is open only to institutional, professional and experienced investors.

Recall

On October 15, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved ProShares’ application to launch the Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The underlying asset of the fund will be Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). No mention of investing in Canadian bitcoin ETFs in the updated prospectus.

Earlier in October, the SEC approved Volt Equity’s application to launch an ETF under the ticker BTCR. 80% of the assets under the management of the fund will be formed by shares of organizations that hold BTC as a reserve asset or receive most of their income from mining, lending or performing transactions involving Bitcoin.

In Canada, the first Bitcoin ETF earned back in February this year.