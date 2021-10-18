https://ria.ru/20211018/yaponiya-1754964576.html

Japan urged not to postpone peace treaty with Russia for the future

TOKYO, 18 October – RIA Novosti, Ksenia Naka. Tokyo believes that the problem of a peace treaty with Russia cannot be passed on to future generations, it is necessary to solve the problem of the Kuril Islands, said the secretary general of the country’s government, Hirokazu Matsuno. He recalled that the Joint Soviet-Japanese Declaration of October 19, 1956 restored diplomatic relations between the two countries and established a starting position for the process of further negotiations on the conclusion of a peace treaty. According to the politician, on the anniversary of the signing, the importance of resolving the problem of the territorial dispute should be reiterated. and conclude a peace treaty. The government will continue to work on this on the basis of bilateral agreements reached, including the agreements reached in Singapore in 2018, “Matsuno added. The absence of a peace treaty has overshadowed relations between Moscow and Tokyo for many years. In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a Joint Declaration, in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring Habomai and Shikotan to the neighboring country after the conclusion of a peace treaty; the fate of Kunashir and Iturup was not then affected. The USSR hoped that the Joint Declaration would put an end to the dispute, while Japan considered the document only part of the solution to the problem, without abandoning claims to all the islands. Subsequent negotiations did not lead to anything, a peace treaty was never signed at the end of World War II. Serious opposition arose from the United States, which threatened that if Tokyo agreed to the transfer of only two of the four islands to it, this would affect the process of returning Okinawa to Japanese sovereignty (the Agreement on the Return of Okinawa to Japan entered into force in 1972). Moscow’s position is that the islands became part of the USSR following the Second World War and Russia’s sovereignty over them is beyond doubt. The parties agreed to speed up the negotiation process on a peace treaty based on the 1956 declaration.

