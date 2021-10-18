Japanese Prime Minister visited the damaged nuclear power plant “Fukushima-1” and spoke about the discharge of water

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the damaged Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant for the first time since taking office. He also spoke about the need to completely decommission the station and called the discharge of low-level radioactive water an urgent task.

“The final decommissioning of the plant is a prerequisite for the restoration of the region. I would like to see a trusting relationship with the local population maintained as the work continues on a stable basis, ”NHK quotes him as saying.

At the same time, as RIA Novosti clarifies, commenting on the issue of discharging water from the station, the prime minister noted that after he saw “such a number of standing tanks, he realized that it would not be possible to postpone the task.”

“It is necessary to clarify this issue and make it completely transparent,” the agency quotes Kishida.

In April, the Japanese government decided to dump water from the damaged Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the ocean after cleaning. It was later reported that the International Atomic Energy Agency would oversee the operation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on these plans of Japan. They expressed regret that Tokyo “did not consider it necessary to hold consultations” with neighboring states, including Russia.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also protested to Japan in connection with this decision, since these actions “can lead to radiation contamination of the waters of the Pacific Ocean and lead to genetic disorders.”

In 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck Japan. The tsunami triggered by tremors flooded four of the six power units of the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant and disabled the reactor cooling system, causing the largest nuclear power plant accident since the Chernobyl tragedy.