Japan’s new Minister for the “Northern Islands” first visited the Kuriles

For the first time since his appointment to this post, the Japanese Minister for Northern Territories Kosaburo Nishime examined the Russian southern Kuriles from the territory of Japan. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

TOKYO, October 18 – RIA Novosti. For the first time since his appointment to this post, the Japanese Minister for Northern Territories Kosaburo Nishime examined the Russian southern Kuriles from Japan. Traditionally, all the ministers for the Northern Territories, as the Russian Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan and Habomai are called in Japan, visit the islands … Sometimes the inspection takes place from a helicopter, sometimes, as in this case, from the coast of Cape Nosappu in Hokkaido. After the inspection, the minister visited the museum, and also held a meeting with the former inhabitants of the islands. “From the former inhabitants of the islands, I heard that they would like so that the younger generation also participates in the movement for the return of the islands, “the NHK TV channel quoted the minister as saying. Relations between Russia and Japan have been overshadowed by the absence of a peace treaty for many years. In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a Joint Declaration, in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring Habomai and Shikotan to Japan after the conclusion of a peace treaty, and the fate of Kunashir and Iturup was not affected. The USSR hoped that the Joint Declaration would put an end to the dispute, while Japan considered the document only part of the solution to the problem, without abandoning claims to all the islands. Subsequent negotiations did not lead to anything, a peace treaty at the end of World War II was never signed. Serious opposition arose from the United States, which threatened that if Japan agreed to the transfer of only two of the four islands to it, this would affect the process of returning Okinawa to Japanese sovereignty (the Agreement on the Return of Okinawa to Japan entered into force in 1972 – ed.). Moscow’s position is that the islands became part of the USSR following the Second World War and the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over them is beyond doubt.

