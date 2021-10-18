Jennifer Aniston on the set of the second season of “The Morning Show”

Jennifer Aniston and Mark Duplass

The Morning Show season two began filming recently, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. And the other day the paparazzi got to the set in Los Angeles and filmed the actors at work.



The series focuses on working on television, in particular on the popular morning show The Morning Show. Jennifer Aniston plays well-known TV presenter Alex Levy, whose colleague Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is fired over sexual harassment charges. After his departure, journalist Bradley Jackson (the heroine of Reese Witherspoon) becomes Levy’s partner. At first, the relationship between them is rather tense, but soon they find a common language and begin to fight for justice together.

The first season of the series received mostly positive reviews, and the creators decided to extend the project. True, the show’s writers had to redo some of the episodes to make reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The same thing happened in the first season. The writers had to rewrite everything to include the #MeToo movement,

– shared the actor Marc Duplass.

A release date for the second season of the series has yet to be announced.