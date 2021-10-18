Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck why they broke up – the reason – News from the world showbiz

17 years ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were supposed to get married, but the day before the ceremony they canceled it

Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke up in the early 2000s / Photo: Getty Images

The couple never spoke about what caused the separation. After the reunion, J.Lo and Ben Affleck prefer not to discuss their personal lives, but they do it for them. Former manager of the singer Rob Shooter, who worked with her from 2003 to 2005, The reason for the breakup of the couple was called Ben Affleck’s alcohol addiction. Writes about this Daily Mail.

It was Ben who ended the relationship for the first time. He fled because he couldn’t handle his demons. Ben fought with them for a long time and in the end he managed to take control of them. The first time they met Jen at the wrong time for him, said Shooter.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003 / Photo: Getty Images

Once it was Rob who announced the separation of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The former manager of the artist believes that now the couple will be able to maintain a relationship.

Hope this time the wedding will take place… Then at some point everything deteriorated sharply. But in general, they were a great couple and loved each other, – shared the ex-manager of the star.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice / Photo: Getty Images

By the way, Ben Affleck never hid that he had a problem with alcohol. In one of his interviews, the actor called alcoholism the reason for the divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Other news about the couple: