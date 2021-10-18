Jennifer Lopez responded to allegations of using “tons of Botox”

Jennifer Lopez

Last weekend, 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez posted a video showing the effects of one of the products of her recently launched skincare brand JLo Beauty. In the video, the star said that she had just removed a cosmetic mask from her face, and now it shines and glows.

I feel like I’m 10 years younger

– says J. Lo in the video.

However, not all of her subscribers believed in the sincerity of the star. One internet user accused the singer of using Botox.

I will note that the eyebrows and forehead do not move at all when you speak or try to express your emotions. You’ve definitely had Botox injections. Tons of botox,

– she wrote.

Lopez was offended by the criticism, and she replied that she had never given “beauty injections.”

Funny! It’s just my face! I say for the 500 millionth time that I have never done any botox, no injections, no surgery!

She retorted.

The star advised the subscriber to buy the products of her cosmetic brand and shared her beauty secret.

Try to spend your time in a more positive, supportive, and uplifting way for others. Don’t waste your time trying to humiliate others. It will help you stay young and beautiful. I send you my love

– wrote the star.