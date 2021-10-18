Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard became a mother :: Repost :: RBC Style

According to 35-year-old Hurd, her daughter was born on April 8. The actress named the girl Una Paige.

“Four years ago I decided that I wanted a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms, ”wrote Amber Heard on Instagram.

She expressed the hope that society has finally come to a point where “the abandonment of the wedding ring does not prevent a baby cot from appearing in the house.”

The source of the publication Page Six said that Hurd used the services of a surrogate mother, since the actress cannot bear the child on her own. According to the source, the star of the films “Aquaman” and “The Rum Diary” is delighted with her new status: “She always knew that she wanted to be a mother, her biggest dream came true, and she is incredibly grateful to the wonderful woman who helped Una to be born into the world “.

“Part of me wants to stick with the idea that my personal life is not about anyone,” added Hurd, noting that the nature of her work puts her in control of what the public knows about her. Who became the father of the child, the actress did not say.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got married in 2015, but the marriage turned out to be unhappy, and a year later, the actress filed for divorce. Depp later sued Hurd for an article in The Sun tabloid in which his ex-wife described herself as a victim of domestic violence. The libel trial was held in November 2020, and the court found 12 of the 14 reported cases of violence against Heard proven.