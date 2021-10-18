Kadyrov’s nephew removed from tests for maroon beret long before the finish line

The nephew of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Abdul-Kerim, dropped out of the tests to obtain a maroon beret held at the Tambukan training ground in the Stavropol Territory long before the finish line. Telegram-channel informs about it. Wargonzo with reference to the Main Council of the “Purple Berets” movement.

According to the channel, Abdul-Kerim did not pass the march. WarGonzo emphasizes that this happened long before journalist Alexander Kots reported about the brawl at trials.

The information that the applicants from Chechnya partially overcame the march in cars, and when the deception was revealed, they got into a fight, was denied by the founder of the Krapovy Berets, Hero of Russia Sergei Lysyuk.

“There was no fight, all tests passed as expected. Nobody ever gives a ride to anyone. Who will give you a ride there? Tests are taken by those who handed in beret themselves, they will not give anyone a beret for free. This is a matter of honor, “he said in an interview with News.ru…

Formerly the official representative of the Russian Guard Valery Gribakin statedthat representatives of special forces did not fight and did not sort things out in competitions for obtaining maroon berets in the Stavropol Territory.