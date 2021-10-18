Kadyrov’s nephew removed from tests of maroon berets

The nephew of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, did not receive a maroon beret, as he was removed from tests at the Tambukan training center in Stavropol. This was reported by Semyon Pegov’s WarGonzo telegram channel following a meeting of the Council of Maroon Berets.

The channel said that the nephew of the Chechen leader, Abdul-Kerim Kadyrov, was removed from tests during the march.

“That is, long before the finish line and further information hype,” the message reads. “There is no need to talk about a special attitude here.”

Earlier, journalist Alexander Kots said that during one of the stages of the beret test – on the march – friends of some applicants from Chechnya gave them a lift in cars. The current beret holders were outraged by this fact, which, according to Kotz, led to a mass brawl. It was reported that the head of the Main Directorate of the Special Forces of the Russian Guard, Igor Semilyak, separated the participants in the scuffle, but the department denied what had happened.

In the spring of 2019, Abdul-Kerim Kadyrov was appointed by the decision of Ramzan Kadyrov to the post of head of the Terek SOBR Training Center of the Chechen Directorate of the Federal Service of the National Guard.

