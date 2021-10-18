Kanye West appeared wearing a Fantômas mask

Fans believe that divorce from Kim Kardashian is bad for the rapper.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: Lars Niki / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Kanye West was photographed wearing a Fantômas mask and a total black Balenciaga outfit after performing at a wedding in Venice.

The 44-year-old rapper was heading to the airport wearing a frightening mask with slits for the eyes and mouth. Already the traditional “bags”, which the artist fell in love with on the background of the divorce, the rapper has now replaced with a more “realistic” image. And while the couple are no longer together, the stars are actively supporting Balenciaga, seemingly becoming the brand’s ambassadors.

Kanye West. Photo: legion-media Kanye West. Photo: legion-media Kanye West. Photo: legion-media

At the wedding the night before, the father of four wore another Balenciaga outfit with a dark mask. Kanye performed his hits Runaway and Flashing Lights at the wedding of D’Estree founder Geraldine Giott and Tiffany & Co vice president and son of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnaud Alexander.

By the way, it was recently revealed that after the divorce, Kim became the only owner of the mansion in which they lived for 7 years with the rapper and children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children (Photo: @kimkardashian)