Katy Perry, Ryan Gosling and others: who loves knitting and why :: Health :: RBC Style

Working fine motor skills, shifting attention and practically meditating on action are just some of the useful qualities of knitting. And a photo with knitting needles and yarn can look cool – here’s the evidence.

The mental health benefits of knitting are scientifically proven [1]… And yet, many are still confused by the idea of ​​getting carried away with an occupation with which boredom and old age are usually associated. We have collected stars who love to knit and by their example show that knitting is a pleasure for literally everyone.

Tom Daly

The athlete started knitting to be able to relax. According to Tom Daley, it is difficult for him to sit in one place, and the coach insisted that he needed more rest [2]… Daly tried knitting and immediately fell in love with it. As a result, he began to knit on the road, between workouts, in the stands – at any free moment and even started an instagram [3]… Thanks to the blog and, of course, the fact that Tom Daley won Olympic gold in diving, he became famous: although knitting is no longer so strongly associated with grandmothers, the young athlete with knitting needles is still surprising. Meanwhile, the benefits of needlework and its beneficial effects on health have been known since the end of the 19th century. [4]… Daily knitted a cardigan for the Tokyo Olympics [5] and medal case [6]… He sells some things and donates the proceeds to a fund that helps people with brain cancer – from this disease Daley’s father died ten years ago.

Who is Tom Daley – the athlete who knits at the Tokyo Olympics

© madewithlovebytomdaley / Instagram

Kristen Ritter

Kristen’s grandmother taught how to knit when she was little. Since then, Kristen has worked as a model, wrote a book, starred in the TV series “Breaking Bad”, “Jessica Jones” and appeared on the cover of Vogue Knitting [7]… And also became the author of knitting patterns – they are sold on the We are knitters website [8]… Kristen says that this activity helps her to distract from work, because it is the exact opposite of what her heroines do on the screen, just remember the gloomy Jessica Jones [9]…

© therealkrystenritter / Instagram

Katy Perry

Who has not happened to: you go to bed, but before falling asleep, you decide to check what is happening in the world. And there Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Lohan twerk. Katy Perry says it’s impossible to fall asleep after this [10]… It was then that needlework helps her out. The singer decided that before going to bed, instead of sitting on the phone, she would knit [11]… This is a great idea, even if Miley Cyrus doesn’t scare you: replacing watching the news and social media for more relaxed activities is part of the preparation for healthy sleep. [12]… By the way, her husband Orlando Bloom collects Lego [13]… Also a good way to relax.

Frame from the clip “Electric” © YouTube

Julia Roberts

Knitting is suitable for different situations in life. You can knit alone, when you want to be alone with yourself, or in a company – knitting will not interfere with maintaining a conversation. Julia Roberts knits on the set and even gets her colleagues involved. Rather, her partner in the film “Larry Crown” Tom Hanks introduces them. Once, in order to play a trick on Julia, he bought knitting needles, yarn, taught the whole film crew the basics of knitting [14], and when the actress came to work, she saw that absolutely everything on the site was knitted. It was just a prank, but knitting groups, like other associations, are beneficial for mental and physical health. Social connections reduce stress levels, teach to regulate emotions, increase self-esteem, and in the end are as important as sleep, proper nutrition and quitting bad habits. [15], [16]…

© juliaroberts / Instagram

Ryan Gosling

While working on the film “Lars and the Real Girl,” the elderly ladies, with whom the actor was filming all day, taught him to knit. According to Gosling, it was the most peaceful day of his life and now this is how he imagines the ideal vacation. [17]… The actor appreciates that knitting brings more than just peace of mind: a scarf or hat (Gosling doesn’t tackle complicated things) can be gifted to someone.

Dakota Fanning

The actress learned to knit as a child, at about eight years old. [18]… She knits pretty quickly and donates her work to friends and colleagues: Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro and others. During the filming of the detective series “Alienist” she knitted 17 things – a whole mountain of gifts.

© dakotafanning / Instagram

Cara Delevingne

The easiest way to start knitting is to buy a set that includes yarn, matching knitting needles or a crochet hook and instructions. There are, for example, many manufacturers of yarn and knitting accessories. The convenience of this approach was appreciated by the model and actress Cara Delevingne, who is often caught knitting before shows. [19]…

© caradelevingne / Instagram

Kate Hudson

Knitting as a hobby can be passed down from generation to generation, uniting the family. Actress Goldie Hawn knitted her daughter Kate a sweater when she was a teenager [20]… Now Kate Hudson knits for her daughter Rani Rose [21]… And by the way, if you are thinking of giving someone close to you a do-it-yourself thing, you can start now, in October, like Kate Hudson [22]…

© katehudson / Instagram