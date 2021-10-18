Katy Perry showed archival photos with Orlando Bloom and congratulated him on his birthday

Famous actor Orlando Bloom celebrates his birthday today, January 13. Singer Katy Perry congratulated her husband on his 44th birthday in a touching note. She posted archival footage on her personal Instagram page.

Katy Perry congratulates Orlando Bloom

The performer dedicated gentle and sensual words to her beloved.

“Happy 44th birthday, my love, wonderful father and a shining mirror that sees and reflects for me everything that I still cannot see. Thank you for always supporting me. I am so glad that my moon has found its sun . I love you with immense love, “- wrote Katy Perry.

The performer also shared a series of photos that she had not previously shown on the network. In particular, she showed a cute photo of Orlando with little ducklings, their joint pictures during various travels and an archive shot in the last months of Katy Perry’s pregnancy.

Scroll to the right to view the photo:

Recall that in the summer, Katie and Orlando had a daughter. Star parents do not show her photos and do not appear with her in public. But earlier Bloom said that the girl is more like him. The actor also shared that she is very calm. And when he cries, he sings a Buddhist mantra to her – and she instantly calms down.

We add that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not yet officially married. The couple planned to get married this year, but due to the pandemic, they decided to wait.