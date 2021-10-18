Kendall Jenner starred for the glossy Vogue with bears: photo

The 25-year-old star from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family appeared on the cover of Vogue Spain in August. The editors of the publication noted that in the new season, dramatic clothes will closely coexist with bright elements of the wardrobe.

“Fashion, like life, sometimes mixes both extremes. Our new heroine Kendall Jenner portrayed this beautifully on footage,” the post says.

On the cover of the gloss, Kendall posed in a black long chiffon dress made of transparent fabric. Under the bottom, the stylists put on a top and high-waist panties on the model. Her look was complemented by massive black boots, and a new hairstyle added a special highlight to the outfit.

The model tried on a black bob wig with bangs. The finishing touch was makeup. Makeup artists applied shadows of dark shades to the eyelids and painted lips with brown lipstick.

For the photo shoot, the model tried on a lot of strange things. She was wearing a black skirt with sequins, white tights, boots with a massive platform and heels, a voluminous dress with a hat, ripped jeans and sneakers.

Makeup artists changed Kendall’s makeup several times during the shoot. The celebrity posed for a photographer with blue and green eyelids and lips painted with black lipstick.

It is worth noting that not all Instagram users liked such images. Some expressed their frank indignation. In the comments, subscribers wrote that the images of Kendall Gener look like stuffed animals, and taking such photos for the magazine is just awful.



Kendall Jenner in shooting for Vogue Spain / Instagram photo



