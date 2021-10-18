Kiev feared that Russia would “return” Ukraine

https://ria.ru/20211016/ukraina-1754861036.html
In Ukraine, they told when they will become part of Russia
2021-10-16
2021-10-16T15: 27
2021-10-16T15: 47
in the world
Ukraine
Kiev
Moscow
the situation in Ukraine
Russia
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Kremlin is waiting for the right moment to make Ukraine a part of its territory, says Aleksey Izhak, head of the department at the National Institute for Strategic Studies. “Russia & lt; … & gt; agrees only that Ukraine can maintain its statehood only until conditions arise for its painless “return,” “he wrote in an article for the” Mirror of the Week. “Moscow has repeatedly stressed that they respect the sovereignty of other states and do not intend to attack anyone. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian authorities regularly accuse Russia of interfering in internal affairs, and in a 2015 Rada document they officially called it an “aggressor.” The Kremlin calls such accusations unacceptable. Also, Moscow has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is experiencing an internal political crisis and the Russian side is interested in Kiev to overcome it.
