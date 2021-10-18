https://ria.ru/20211016/ukraina-1754861036.html

In Ukraine, they told when they will become part of Russia

Kiev feared that Russia would “return” Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

In Ukraine, they told when they will become part of Russia

The Kremlin is waiting for the right moment to make Ukraine part of its territory, says the head of the department of the National Institute for Strategic … RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

2021-10-16

2021-10-16T15: 27

2021-10-16T15: 47

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Kremlin is waiting for the right moment to make Ukraine a part of its territory, says Aleksey Izhak, head of the department at the National Institute for Strategic Studies. “Russia & lt; … & gt; agrees only that Ukraine can maintain its statehood only until conditions arise for its painless “return,” “he wrote in an article for the” Mirror of the Week. “Moscow has repeatedly stressed that they respect the sovereignty of other states and do not intend to attack anyone. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian authorities regularly accuse Russia of interfering in internal affairs, and in a 2015 Rada document they officially called it an “aggressor.” The Kremlin calls such accusations unacceptable. Also, Moscow has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is experiencing an internal political crisis and the Russian side is interested in Kiev to overcome it.

2021

