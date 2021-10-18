Kim Kardashian accused of advertising crypto scammers

The chairman of the British financial regulator, Charles Randall, commented on Kardashian’s advertising post at the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, Business Insider reported. The official described the ad as a prime example of how celebrities can attract investors to scam crypto projects.

According to Randall, the model should have warned her followers that EthereumMax is likely a speculative digital token created by unknown persons. She also had to emphasize that this cryptocurrency has nothing to do with Ethereum, despite the similar name and logo.

“Of course, I cannot say if this particular token is a scam. But social media influencers are usually paid by scammers to help them pump and dump new tokens based on pure speculation. Some influential people are promoting coins that simply do not exist, ”said the head of the FCA.

Randall noted that regulators should have more power in the cryptocurrency world with a focus on questionable promotions and the associated risks. According to him, among the many other celebrities who have promoted crypto projects were actress Paris Hilton and DJ Khaled.

The dubious cryptocurrency EthereumMax was also promoted by boxer Floyd Mayweather. He went to the weigh-in before the fight against the blogger Logan Paul in a T-shirt with the logo of the cryptocurrency. She was also accepted when selling tickets for the duel. And when buying over $ 5,000, viewers were presented with Mayweather’s autographed boxing gloves.

Earlier, “Secret” said that the international developer of antivirus software ESET called Russia the country most affected by cryptocurrency threats. According to analysts, unqualified investors play into the hands of fraudsters – in pursuit of fashion, they download the first program they come across with the word “crypto” in the title.

