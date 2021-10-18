Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

To propose to his beloved, Kanye West rented an entire stadium and made one of the most beautiful star engagement, shortly after which a magnificent wedding took place. The scale of the celebration was truly impressive, and the wedding photo that Kardashian posted on Instagram broke all records in 2014, gaining a total of more than 2.4 million likes.

A year after the marriage, the couple became parents for the second time – their son Saint West was born. Kim’s pregnancy was not without difficulties: she was swollen a lot, felt depressed and suffered a difficult birth, after which the doctors forbade her to give birth again on her own. It is for this reason that the couple’s two youngest children, the daughter of Chicago and the son of Psalm, were carried by surrogate mothers.

For a long time, the star family was considered exemplary, but in 2020 the marriage cracked. Kanye West decided to run for the presidency of the United States and during a meeting with voters told the whole world that he asked his beloved to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child. The rapper’s strange behavior was caused by an exacerbation of bipolar disorder, but he did not stop there and published a series of scandalous tweets addressed to his wife and her family, stating that he had been thinking about divorce for a long time.