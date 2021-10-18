Kommersant learned about the complaint to the FSB over COVID tests in Moscow schools :: Society :: RBC

Virologists called the pros and cons of testing school students for COVID-19



Representatives of the social and political movement “Association of Parents” also complained about the pilot testing project in Moscow schools. They appealed to the leader of the Just Russia – For the Truth party, Sergei Mironov, as well as the Security Council and the FSB.

Read on RBC Pro

The Parents’ Association considers testing every two weeks “a profanation that does not carry any medical meaning.” The Moscow Department of Education did not explain to the publication why such an interval was set for the experiment, but added that the issue of more frequent testing would be discussed. In addition, it confirmed that tests of the domestic manufacturer Rapid Bio, a Skolkovo resident, were purchased for the schoolchildren. The manufacturer did not respond to the publication’s request.

The city authorities explain the possibility to suspend a child from classes in case of refusal from the test by the provisions of the law “On Education”, according to which the school administration is obliged to ensure the safety of students. In addition, it is necessary to “timely carry out sanitary, anti-epidemic and preventive measures.”

“Coronavirus infection is one of the socially significant diseases that pose a danger to others. School attendance by unexamined students endangers the health of all students and employees of the educational organization, that is, it violates the guaranteed Art. 41 of the Constitution, the right to health protection, as well as the requirements of Art. 10 of the Law “On Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare”, – explained in the Department of Education.

A pilot project for rapid testing in ten Moscow schools suggests that children will be tested for coronavirus every two weeks. The deputy mayor of the capital, Anastasia Rakova, emphasized that a positive result obtained would not be considered a confirmed diagnosis or lead to the closure of the class for quarantine. If a rapid test detects a coronavirus, a doctor will be sent home to the student on the same day or the next day, who will take a second rapid test and a PCR test. If these tests also confirm the presence of COVID-19 in the child, then the class will be sent to a two-week quarantine, and the parents will be issued sick leave.

Gunzburg spoke about the name of the coronavirus vaccine for children



At the same time, parents have the right to refuse to test their child at school, but in this case, they will be required to provide the results of a negative PCR test every two weeks. Parents will also be able to do an express test for their child themselves – for this they must come on the general day and time of testing appointed by the school. High school students will be able to conduct the test on their own, but under the supervision of a teacher.

Development Director of the National Association of Parents Marianna Shevchenko supports the experiment. Yuri Solenov, executive director of the interregional public organization Union of Fathers, agrees with her. “As long as children have no symptoms of covid, the testing will keep their parents, siblings, and the whole class safe. I think these are certain costs on the part of the government, and we must give them credit for such a decision, ”he said.