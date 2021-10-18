Kourtney Kardashian marries musician Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is marrying the drummer of the punk band Blink-182 Travis Barker, with whom she has been in a relationship for about nine months. The 42-year-old reality TV star announced the engagement on Instagram.

The 45-year-old musician proposed to his beloved in a romantic setting: on the seashore and surrounded by a thousand roses. In such an atmosphere, Kim Kardashian’s sister said yes to her boyfriend.

According to Page Six, the engagement took place over the weekend at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito. Courtney posted photos from the big day and left a laconic caption: “Forever.”

Courtney and Travis started dating earlier this year. For a musician, this marriage will be the third. Prior to that, Barker was married to Melissa Kennedy (2001-2002) and Shanna Moakler (2004-2008). In his second marriage, the musician had a son, Landon, and a daughter, Alabama, and he also remained on good terms with his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter from a previous marriage.

But Kardashian will go down the aisle for the first time. Prior to that, Courtney lived in a civil marriage with Scott Disick (2006-2015), from whom she gave birth to three children: sons Mason and Raina and daughter Penelope.

