Kourtney Kardashian marries rock band drummer Travis Barker

In the Kardashian family, the next changes: Kim divorced Kanye West, and Kourtney will soon marry Travis Barker.

The older sister of Kim Kardashian is marrying a rock musician
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo: Global Look Press

American model and actress Kourtney Kardashian plans to marry rock band drummer Travis Barker. The pictures have already appeared on the Instagram blog of Courtney herself.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kourtneykardash/
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: instagram.com/kourtneykardash/

The couple’s romance began in January this year. Although Courtney and Travis have known each other for a very long time, the romantic relationship did not begin until after years of strong friendship.

Apparently, Travis made the offer over the weekend, October 16 or 17. It was by the ocean, at sunset, in the center of a multitude of red heart-shaped roses and white candles. In the photo, Travis is hugging a girl.

According to rumors, Courtney cried while Travis got down on one knee and proposed to her. The girl, without hesitation, said “yes”.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Global Look Press
Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Global Look Press

Kim Kardashian on her instagram shared with subscribers the news of a joyful event in the family. The model posted a photo of Courtney’s hand with a large diamond engagement ring. In addition, Kim shared a photo and video from the dinner, where the closest girls congratulated her on an important event. The girl’s mom, Kim, and Travis’ daughter were there.

Kourtney Kardashian's hand with a ring. Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/
Kourtney Kardashian’s hand with a ring. Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian/

