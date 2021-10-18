“Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Krasnodar also come in large numbers!”

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, speaking at a departmental meeting, scolded investigator Vladislav Megrelov, who entered the service in the Leningrad region from Anapa, with the words “now the Asians are running out, now the Kirghiz, now the Tajiks, and Krasnodar have come in large numbers!” The transcript of the meeting, which took place on October 13, was published by 47news.

Megrelov, a 26-year-old investigator from the Investigative Committee, was talked about after a 79-year-old woman complained about him, whose son died in October last year from carbon monoxide poisoning at a dacha in the Leningrad Region. The investigation, led by Megrelov, concluded that the deceased was himself to blame for what had happened. His mother insisted that the victim was deliberately poisoned by business competitors or his daughter-in-law.

Bastrykin, having looked at the case materials, asked Megrelov which university he graduated from and where he was born, and when the investigator named Anapa, the head of the Investigative Committee asked him: “Why didn’t you go back to his homeland in the Kuban region?” Then the head of the committee spoke publicly about Megrelov’s appearance, stating that he was “not ours, not from St. Petersburg – neither in behavior, nor in face”, suggesting that the investigator either go “back to the Cossacks” or get a job in St. Petersburg as a “Chaldean waiter” …

According to 47news, on the same day Megrelov was taken from the district department of the Investigative Committee in an ambulance.

