Lavrov announced the closure of the military liaison mission and the NATO information bureau in Russia :: Politics :: RBC

The NATO information bureau in Russia has been suspended in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats under the alliance. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference with Foreign Minister of Guinea-Bissau Susi Carla Barbosa.

“We are suspending the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, the accreditation of its employees is revoked from November 1 this year. And thirdly, the activity of the NATO information office in Moscow, which was established at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, is terminated, ”the minister said. Also, from November 1, the work of the Russian mission to NATO will be suspended, Lavrov announced.

If NATO has urgent matters, they will be able to turn to the Russian ambassador to Belgium, the minister added. Lavrov explained that this decision was made in response to NATO’s withdrawal of accreditation from Russian diplomats who worked in Russia’s permanent mission to the alliance.

Lavrov added that since 2014 NATO has “extremely” reduced contacts with the Russian mission, decided to completely curtail cooperation in the civil and military fields. In addition, the minister continued, the alliance has introduced an almost “prohibitive” regime for Russian diplomats to visit their headquarters. “And it is impossible to maintain contacts without visits,” he said.