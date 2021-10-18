left the country at the request of Minsk – the French ambassador left Belarus – InoTV

French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Bouillant de Lacoste left the country on Sunday at the request of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, which had previously demanded that the representative of Paris “leave before October 18,” France 24 reports. takes measures against foreign diplomats – in particular, earlier he expelled the entire staff of the diplomatic mission of Latvia, and also refused to confirm the candidacy of the US ambassador.

The French embassy in Minsk reported on Sunday 17 October that the head of the Paris diplomatic mission in Belarus, Nicolas de Bouillant de Lacoste, had left the country, France 24 reports. from the territory of the country last Monday.

“Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste left Belarus today, – said the representative of the diplomatic service, without indicating the reasons for which the Belarusian Foreign Ministry expelled the diplomat. – He said goodbye to the staff of the embassy, ​​and also recorded a video message to the Belarusian people, which will be published tomorrow on the website of the embassy ”…

According to France 24, the Belarusian media reported that de Lacoste was expelled because he never presented his credentials to President Alexander Lukashenko. Meanwhile, the French Embassy on its website indicated that the diplomat had handed over the second copy of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei on December 8, 2020.

Like other EU member states, France did not recognize the results of the Belarusian presidential elections in August 2020, in which Lukashenka became the head of state for the sixth time, a France 24 correspondent recalls. “The former Soviet republic, union of Putin’s Russia”, didn’t know yet.

Reacting to “Repressive measures”which the Belarusian regime began to use against the opposition, the European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Minsk – however, 67-year-old Lukashenko, who continues to accuse Western governments of trying to stir up protest sentiments in Belarus in order to provoke a revolution as a result, while he can endure this pressure “thanks to support and, in particular, loans from Moscow “, according to the material France 24.

Earlier, Minsk had already broken off relations with other Western partners: for example, in March, the Belarusian authorities expelled the entire staff of the Latvian embassy, ​​including the head of the diplomatic mission, due to the fact that the Latvian authorities during the Ice Hockey World Championship used not the official Belarusian flag, but the red and white the banner, which became a symbol of the opposition, and in August, the agreman was recalled for the appointment of US Ambassador Julie Fisher, who in December was approved as the first head of the American diplomatic mission in Belarus since 2008, France 24 correspondent lists.

“Since then, the Belarusian regime has managed to put an end to popular demonstrations by imposing prison terms on hundreds of oppositionists and closing dozens of media outlets and NGOs. – the journalist writes. – All opposition leaders were either sent to prison or forced to leave the country. For example, last month a Belarusian court sentenced one of the main figures of the opposition movement Maria Kolesnikova to 11 years in prison ”… As the author notes, Kolesnikova is the only one among the organizers of last year’s protests who did not leave Belarusian territory: in particular, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who, as Western countries and the Belarusian opposition claim, is the winner of the last elections, is located in neighboring Lithuania.

In the year that has passed since the end of the elections, Tikhanovskaya has managed to enlist the support of many world leaders, and she continues to call on the international community to put pressure on Minsk so that new elections are held in the country, the journalist emphasizes.