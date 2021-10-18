“Let’s hope he doesn’t die.”

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov expressed the hope that opposition leader Alexei Navalny will not die in prison.

“Let’s hope that he does not die … Thank God that he is alive,” RIA Novosti quotes Peskov’s answer to a journalist’s question in an interview for the documentary “Putin: Host of the Game” (Poutine, le maître du jeu) in French. TV channel France 5. The question concerned Navalny’s poisoning and fears about his state of health in the colony.

According to Peskov, Navalny “began to starve” in the colony, but over time he “began to eat” again. This refers to the hunger strike of the oppositionist, which he announced in March and ended after gaining access to medical care. Speaking about the poisoning of the opposition leader by Novichok, Peskov said that the Russian authorities had not received answers to questions about what happened to Navalny last August. Official Moscow denies that Navalny was poisoned on Russian territory.

Also, a spokesman for Putin said that the Russian authorities are not afraid of Navalny, but do not want him to gain additional popularity.

Navalny was sent to a colony after a court in February replaced his suspended sentence in the so-called Yves Rocher case with a real one. The opposition, human rights activists and Western countries consider the verdict politically motivated. After Navalny’s poisoning and hunger strike, fears for his life are heard. US President Joe Biden, responding after a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva in June, said that if Navalny “dies in prison,” relations between the US and Russia will be severely damaged. In recent months, Navalny has not complained of physical illness.

One of the most famous investigations by Navalny’s team was devoted to Dmitry Peskov’s expensive watches.

Peskov also commented on Russia’s foreign policy in an interview for the film. He called the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO “the worst scenario”, going beyond the “red lines”. According to him, this scenario “could force Russia to take active measures to ensure its own security.” What measures are being discussed, he did not say.

