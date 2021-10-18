Like Angelina Jolie. In St. Petersburg, they began to remove the breast when there is still no cancer in it – Society – News of St. Petersburg

Photo: Klaus Hausmann / Pixabay.com Share this Share this

If mom, grandmother, and other relatives die of cancer, the woman is at high risk of developing the same disease. She goes to geneticists, takes an analysis and finds out that she has become the heiress of a family mutation. When it happened with Angelina Jolie, she removed her breasts (then ovaries), and told the whole world about it. A lot of people wishing to do such an operation immediately appeared. They pounded the doorsteps of medical institutions with a request to perform a prophylactic mastectomy – this is how the removal of the mammary glands is called in medical language, when there is still no diagnosis of cancer. But they were denied: in Russia, such operations are prohibited. Now it can be done in St. Petersburg. Moreover, if cancer is found in one breast, the other will be removed at the expense of the compulsory health insurance system (MHI). Under what conditions is it possible and whether it is necessary to rush to such an operation, “Fontanka” asked Professor, MD, head of the surgical department of breast tumors Petr Krivorotko, N.N. Petrov.

– Petr Vladimirovich, five years have passed since Angelina Jolie removed everything she could, due to the fact that her risk of developing cancer was more than 80% due to the BRCA I and BRCA II mutations. And nothing – we still see a beautiful woman, all forms are in place, she continues to work. Why is Russia ambiguous about such an operation? – Don’t try on Jolie’s story. We see her beautiful – “glossy” in magazines, movies and the Internet. But we do not know how she actually underwent the operation, how long it took to heal, how many months the reconstruction lasted. And it can, with a certain anatomy, stretch for 2-3 operations, each of which is under anesthesia. All this does not add health. Doctors have no consensus about such operations, because. if a woman has a dangerous mutation, this does not mean at all that a tumor will certainly arise, although the likelihood of its occurrence is very high. Imagine that all women in the world live up to 80 years old and there is a group with mutations among them. According to various sources in this group, by the age of 80, 30–70% will develop breast cancer – the likelihood of its occurrence is influenced by family history – whether women in the family (mother, grandmother, aunt), a subspecies of mutation, were ill. But cancer may not happen – you may not live to see it, or you can live to a ripe old age without your cancer. Therefore, until now, for Russian women who learned about their oncological status, there was only one option – not to undergo any operation, but to be constantly monitored: to do mammography, MRI, so as not to miss the tumor at an early stage. And when it appeared, it’s another matter: we are treating it, and at a certain stage the removal of the second breast is discussed – doctors call it contralateral, this is called prophylactic mastectomy. At the National Medical Research Center of Oncology. Petrov has already done about 50 such operations, since September they have been carried out at the expense of the OMS funds. Here, the medical community had no doubts: today it is known that every fifth out of hundreds of women operated on for a tumor in one breast with BRCA I and BRCA II gene mutations will develop cancer in the second. And all the efforts of oncologists to treat the first tumor do not protect it in any way.

– Until now, if there was no diagnosis of cancer, the clinic did not have the right to remove the mammary glands, even if mutations were found – as if there were no indications for surgery. But now you can do it in your center. – There were no clinical guidelines for performing such operations. As soon as the caveat appeared that prophylactic mastectomy was allowed in a certain category of women, they became possible. Scientific Council of the N.N. Petrova decided to perform a radical removal of the mammary glands in women without a diagnosis of cancer, but with mutations. The work, which was approved by the Academic Council, is coordinated at all levels, it is essentially scientific and clinical. Prophylactic mastectomy is done quite recently, so there are no large studies that would give an unequivocal answer – yes, such operations are needed, because they save from the development of cancer. It will take 20 or even 30 years for us to say that cancer has really been prevented. Research on any preventive method takes a very long time. But at the same time, the medical literature describes cases when, after a prophylactic mastectomy, women developed breast cancer – that is, it was a diagnosis, and not the tumor itself – distant changes originating from the mammary gland – metastases – were detected. This means that this is not a 100% way to protect yourself from illness.

And the question of funding is still open. Treatment of patients with cancer is paid for either through the compulsory medical insurance system or through the VMP program. Preventive breast mastectomy without a cancer diagnosis has not yet been included in any budgetary funding system. This means that it is carried out at the expense of the patient. – Will prophylactic mastectomy ever be included in budget funding? Why in Russia does the state not want to participate in it if these are life-saving operations? – Today hardly anyone will say whether the state will finance them. Because even the world medical community has not yet come to a consensus – is it necessary to do this? In some countries, prophylactic mastectomy is recognized as preventing cancer, in some of them, for example, in the United States, it is done even without mutations – if there are cases of cancer in women in the family. In the Scandinavian countries, such prevention is treated very restrainedly, they do not use it at all. That is, this is a question that the medical service of this or that country answers to itself, and the readiness of the state to participate in its resolution depends on its answer.

– But it is already known that there are those who want to do such an operation, there are many of them: after Jolie’s revelations, women almost massively did genetic research for mutations. And now many people know whether they exist or not. – Therefore, I am opposed to women themselves prescribing a genetic study for hereditary mutations. Imagine a healthy woman finds out that she has this mutation. How will she take it? For her, this can become so stressful that other serious conditions will arise, although there is no cancer yet and it is not known whether there will be. She decides on a prophylactic mastectomy. Yes, in the clinic, desire is taken into account, but it is not decisive. To do or not to do it, the council decides. – If a woman wants a Jolie-like operation, what should she do? – First of all, think about whether there were women in the family who suffered from breast tumors – both from the maternal and paternal side. And consult a doctor who will or will not recommend doing a genetic test. At the same time, only a mutation is an indication for surgery – a family history is important, but without it this is an insufficient argument: if the women in the family were sick and there is a mutation, then the prognosis for the manifestation of the disease is higher.

The doctor will ask if the woman wants to know about her genetic status if she has not yet given birth. Explain that despite a family history of two cases of cancer in mom and grandmother, it is not a fact that the mutation will be revealed in her. In fact, not every woman in life, knowing that her aunt, mother, grandmother died of breast cancer, is ready to do this analysis. Many people choose not to know. Because otherwise, something must be done with the knowledge gained (some do not do this analysis even with developed cancer). – If a woman performs a study, mutations responsible for the development of the tumor are found, and she insists on surgery? – There are many such mutations, and only BRCA I, BRCA II, or both at the same time are recognized as clinically significant for performing a radical operation. If they are identified, the oncologist prescribes a full examination to identify or exclude breast cancer disease and refer the patient to geneticists to confirm the mutation. Then – a consultation with a psychologist, and the next visit to a surgeon, who will determine what surgical tactics are possible in each specific case: the woman is all different (weight, height, shape of the breast), he will also offer a technique for reconstructing the gland.

At the same time, you should not compare mastectomy and breast reconstruction with operations that are performed by plastic surgeons. Our patients have a higher risk of complications, and the reconstruction is different. And only after that a consultation is held: if the experts agree that such an operation is indicated for the patient, and its benefits outweigh the risks, then it will be done. – What is the difference between breast reconstruction in your preventive surgery and the one used in the beauty industry? – Prophylactic mastectomy is the complete removal of glands, muscles and lymph nodes. Only the skin sac, the halos and the nipple remain, there is nothing inside. Then a visual copy of the mammary gland is restored – tactile sensitivity is impaired, but the woman remains with the forms of the mammary glands, and no one from the outside will understand that this is an artificially created mammary gland. Aesthetic surgery reshapes the remaining breast, everything stays in place. Irina Baglikova, “Fontanka.ru”