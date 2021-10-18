LOOK / Europe was deprived of its last hope for gas rescue :: World

EU officials were forced to admit that Russia was not to blame for the gas crisis and began looking for new sources of blue fuel. The last hope of the EU countries remained Qatar, because until recently it announced large-scale plans to oust Gazprom from the EU market. However, at the last moment, Doha confessed to being unable to help Europe. Something went wrong?

The outgoing week was remembered in Europe by the recognition of Qatar in the impossibility of increasing the supply of the LNG it produces. “We see a huge demand from all our customers, but, unfortunately, we are not able to satisfy everyone,” said the Minister of Energy of Qatar, Saad al-Kaabi. Qatar is said to have “exhausted” its production at the moment and is unable to increase gas supplies.

These words sound all the more surprising because not later than about a year ago the same minister said something much more optimistic. The gas optimism of the Europeans, who were in no hurry to sign permanent contracts with Gazprom, may have been based on this forecast. “We are the world’s most efficient producer in terms of costs and therefore we can overcome market shocks,” Saad al-Kaabi said and pledged to significantly increase gas liquefaction capacity in the coming years, despite the coronavirus pandemic. There were even predictions that Qatar is ready to significantly squeeze Gazprom in the European gas market.

However, today, against the backdrop of the ongoing energy crisis and the impending winter, almost hysterical notes are heard in the EU media and its high offices. The Europeans not only felt that very soon they would have to freeze this winter, but they also felt that it would not be possible to correct the situation: there is no need to wait for a sudden filling of the gas storage facilities of the countries of the European Union.

However, Brussels does not want to admit the mistakes made by European governments (including the all-Union) in preparing for the cold weather. And he is frantically looking for someone to blame for the fact that tomorrow the population of the territory under his jurisdiction (about half a billion people) will have to keep warm with their own breath.

Usually Russia was on duty to blame for the European troubles, but it turned out that Moscow fulfills its obligations to the EU on the supply of blue fuel. Moreover, not only Gazprom speaks about this, but Brussels also recognizes this. And then Qatar turned up with its statement that “it will not be able to increase the volume of exports of liquefied natural gas.” Found a new culprit for Europe’s freeze?

Generally speaking, Qatar is among the top six countries in the world in terms of gas production. But not in the lead. Most of all gas is pumped out of the ground by the United States. According to the magazine, the average annual natural gas production in the United States has been 921 billion cubic meters in the past few years. Americans account for 23% of the global volume of gas pumped from the bowels (4 trillion cubic meters per year).

Russia is the second – 679 billion (17% of the world market). The explored gas reserves in Russia are estimated at 38 trillion cubic meters. Most of them are in Siberia. The state-owned Gazprom is the world’s leading natural gas producer, accounting for about 12% of global production and 68% of domestic production.

The third is Iran, 244 billion (6% of the world production market), the fourth is Qatar, 178 billion (4.5%). Slightly less than 178 billion is produced by China. The sixth place belongs to Canada, which produces 173 billion (4.5%). Canada exports more natural gas than it consumes. The lion’s share of exports comes from the United States.

In this situation, the question arises: why, in fact, it was Qatar’s statement that excited Europe so much? The fact is that this small Middle Eastern state is a real giant in the production of LNG. The emirate annually produces 107 million tons of liquefied product (one ton is about 1.38 thousand m3 of natural gas after regasification), confidently occupying the first line in the world in terms of LNG produced. From the outside (from Europe), Qatari’s LNG stocks seem overwhelming, and this visual deception gives those in need of gas the feeling that Doha can always help anyone, whenever and in any quantity. In other words, Qatar seemed to be Europe’s last hope amid the energy crisis.

In fact, this is not the case. More than 72 million tons of the product Qatar supplies to Asian countries (China and Japan, first of all), which are rapidly recovering their economies after the pandemic. The EU gets less than 32 million tons. Qatar simply does not have free reserves: the liquefaction plants are operating at their limit. This is precisely what the statement of the Qatari minister confirms.

It would be possible to send additional gas to Europe through the pipe. If she was. But there is no pipe, and the ideal (that is, the shortest) route for its laying runs through Syria, where conditions for the guaranteed safe construction of the pipeline and its subsequent use are unlikely to mature soon.

Not so long ago, Doha announced its intention to significantly improve its production capacity for the production of LNG through a project to expand the Northern field (developed together with Iran) to the east. The Qatari authorities have approved an investment of US $ 28.75 billion to develop an LNG plant project that will become the largest in the world with a capacity of 33 million tons of product per year. But the development of the project and its implementation will take several years.

American LNG will go to the Europeans only if they agree to buy it at prices significantly higher than now. In the meantime, there is no such agreement, the US gas carriers carry LNG to Asia, where – nothing personal, just business – you can get much better than in the Old World.

You can’t get LNG from Canadians either – the country of the maple leaf can barely cope with the supply of liquefied gas to the United States and it simply has nothing to talk about with others. China, which cannot feed itself on its own prey, is also not suitable for the role of the savior of Europe. Plus there (under pressure from the States and Great Britain) any movement of the Middle Kingdom towards the EU is regarded as an attempt by the Asian giant to enslave the European Union economically.

There is also Norway and Algeria, from which one should not expect a miracle either, since they already supply the maximum possible volumes to Europe.

Russia remains, but it is also punctually fulfilling its obligations under long-term contracts, which is recognized by Brussels. In principle, it is possible to pump over the agreed volumes, but there are as many as three “buts” here.

First, Russia needs to fill its storage facilities.

Secondly, the shortage of gas in the EU is, according to the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, 25 billion cubic meters. It is unrealistic to transfer this amount before the New Year even through Nord Stream 2 (recall, its annual capacity is 55 billion cubic meters), but Nord Stream 2 could solve some part of the problem.

But (this is the third “but”) Brussels is dragging its feet with the certification of the pipeline and is not determined to take it out of the scope of the Third Energy Package, which condemns Nord Stream 2 to work at half its capacity. To be honest, this will not make the Russian Federation much poorer, since more accommodating buyers from Asia, Turkey, Serbia, and some EU countries (in violation of the mainstream – Austria and Hungary, for example) are queuing at Gazprom’s doors.

Brussels, on the other hand, trying to strangle or emasculate Nord Stream 2, ends up shooting itself in the foot, leaving the storage facilities of the EU states guaranteed to be underfilled. But he continues to look abroad for those responsible for the internal situation in the EU.