Loza and Prigozhin criticized Greta Thunberg’s performance with a song

Renowned eco-activist Greta Thunberg performed the song, performing the 1980s hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” with fellow eco-activist Andreas Magnusson. Nevertheless, the experts were definitely not delighted with what happened.

So, the singer Yuri Loza emphasized that Greta does not have the necessary serious preparation for performing on stage. He pointed out that now everyone and “just anyone” is singing. One has only to achieve popularity.

According to the website of the radio station “Moscow speaking,” Loza is sure that now “the level of professionalism has dropped dramatically,” since a large mass of people “who have not the slightest idea about the profession” are engaged in it.

In turn, producer Iosif Prigogine noted that Thunberg has nothing to do with music, and “the stage should be for people who are related to it.” Everything else, he said, is an attempt to “use the young girl for his own purposes.” “The fact that today every” bobby “can become a singer or an artist, I do not like it,” – added Prigozhin.

Greta sang on stage in Sweden during the Climate Live gala. Thunberg said they wanted to remind them that environmental activists are mostly teenagers who like to joke, and not “angry children”, as they are often portrayed in the media space.