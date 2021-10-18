Lukashenka bumps Europeans’ foreheads with hybrid attacks – InoTV

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sends migrants to the Polish border on purpose in order to test the resilience and cohesion of the European Union, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Pszidach said in an interview with Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten. And he does it “with the approval of Russia.” With the help of these “hybrid attacks” Minsk is trying to take revenge on Brussels for the sanctions and to knock all Europeans against each other, the diplomat said.

The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border remains tense, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Marcin Przydach said in an interview with Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten. According to him, every day there is information about new planes with migrants from the Middle East, Central Asia or Africa who arrive in Minsk. Refugees stay in hotels, and then they are taken to the Polish border, the diplomat said.

All this “hybrid attacks“Belarus against Poland and the entire European Union, which are carried out”with the approval of Russia“, He believes:”We hope that thanks to international pressure on Lukashenka and the Kremlin, which supports Lukashenka, it will be possible to stop the hybrid actions of the Belarusian government. This is an operation organized by the special services, which is supported by the state. This is a de facto hybrid attack on Poland and the entire EU“.

In addition, according to Pshidach, other types of provocations have become more frequent on the Belarusian-Polish border: “We hear shots, see how some things are thrown across the border, we find objects that look like explosive devices. This could result in a conflict that will have serious consequences for the border situation and security in the region.“. At the same time, the deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry claims that Minsk is not interested in resolving the crisis. According to him, the Belarusian government is purposefully destabilizing the situation, which makes any negotiations very difficult. And especially for the reason that the decisions are made solely by the President of the country Alexander Lukashenko, “who is probably nudged by the Russian government“, Notes Pshydach.

Thus, he takes revenge on the EU for the sanctions, the diplomat explains. At the same time, Lukashenka sends most of the migrants to Germany. Refugees constantly ask: “How to get to Berlin? How to Munich?“”These are their main goals, – explains the deputy minister… – So Poland, defending its border with Belarus, also ensures the security of other states of the European Union. This crisis is not only on a humanitarian scale, it also touches on the issue of security. Belarus and Russia are experiencing the resilience and cohesion of the European Union. Will they be able to divide us? Will they be able to isolate some of the states within the EU? This is a threat to our security, and here we need to work together. We must explain to people all over Europe, in Holland, France, Germany or Spain, that we are talking about hybrid attacks by Lukashenka, who is trying to knock all Europeans head-on with emotional deception.“.

Przydach believes that other EU states and Brussels should more actively help Warsaw in solving this problem. In particular, to negotiate with the authorities of countries in the Middle East to stop migrants and prevent Lukashenka from using them for his own purposes. If Minsk does not change its policy, the EU should prepare a new package of sanctions as soon as possible, which will affect those responsible for the smuggling of refugees, the diplomat advises. At the same time, Warsaw does not need help in ensuring control over the border, he said. According to him, 98% of attempts to cross the border are successfully stopped: “But we need diplomatic and political support in order to put pressure on Minsk“. “If we all in the EU act as a united front and show solidarity, then from a certain moment the migration situation will turn into a problem for Lukashenka himself. We know that due to the number of migrants who remained in Belarus, nervousness is growing in the Belarusian state.“.

In an interview with Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten, Przydach also commented on rumors that Poland is going to leave the European Union after a legal conflict with Brussels. According to him, no polexitis exists, it is “completely artificial problem“, Invented by a part of the Polish opposition in order to split society:”Most Poles are in favor of staying in the EU. In the near future, nothing will change in this regard.“. However, he stressed that at times EU institutions exceeded their powers, making decisions that contradict national constitutions.