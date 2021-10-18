Lukashenka told when “another attempt at revolution” could take place in Belarus – Gazeta.Ru

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that a new attempt to intensify protests could occur during a constitutional referendum. This was reported in the Telegram channel. “Pool of the First”…

“Please note: the situation remains tense. The date of the next attempt at revolution is the period of the constitutional referendum, ”Lukashenka said to the KGB leadership.

The President of Belarus did not give other details related to the “revolution”.

Now Minsk is preparing a draft of the new Constitution of Belarus. It is assumed that the referendum will be held in the country no later than February next year.

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9 last year, in which Lukashenka won for the sixth time, protests… To suppress the riots, law enforcement agencies used special means and special equipment.

Formerly the lower house of the parliament of Belarus approved changes to the constitution. The corresponding document introduces amendments to the 1994 constitution, “providing for the holding of elections of deputies on a single voting day.”