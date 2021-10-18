https://ria.ru/20211018/lukashenko-1755012798.html
Lukashenko demanded from the KGB to improve the effectiveness of foreign intelligence
2021-10-18T12: 34
in the world
Belarus
Minsk
Alexander Lukashenko
MINSK, October 18 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the State Security Committee of the country should increase the effectiveness of foreign intelligence, more actively suppress attempts by foreign special services to gain access to information from government agencies. strengthen offensiveness, build up the potential of agent intelligence and other methods and forms that you know about, “Lukashenko said on Monday in Minsk, making personnel decisions in the state security system. The president is quoted by Sputnik Belarus, who said that the priority task remains to identify and suppress the aspirations of foreign special services to classified information of state bodies and enterprises.
Belarus
Minsk
in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Alexander Lukashenko
